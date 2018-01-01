The Education Currency

Online education powered by the blockchain

AcademyCoin is a cryptocurrency that enables educators to accept monthly membership payments from their students and fans.

Our Mission

To reach the next generation, educators from traditional academia who are migrating to online marketplaces and video-sharing platforms. In order to generate sustainable monthly income from these platforms, educators have become heavily reliant on third-party payment processors, advertising networks and major credit networks.

We want to help every online educator achieve sustainable monthly income.

How it Works

Stage 1: Secure Wallet Download

Download our secure wallet to send and receive payments from anywhere in the world using powerful blockchain technology.

Stage 2: Pre-sale

Join our pre-sale October 1st before ACAD launches on cryptocurrency exchanges

Stage 3: Exchange Launch

ACAD will be listed on well known cryptocurrency exchanges allowing educators to buy and sell tokens.

Stage 4: Learn

Find dozens of educators accepting ACAD and learn programming, digital marketing, design, and much more!

Roadmap

  1. Pre-sale (50% discount)
  2. Token Generation Event
  3. Launch ACAD on Exchanges
  4. Wallet 2.0 with “Proof of Creation”
  5. Educators network launches
  6. Wallet 3.0 and public mining
  7. Educator platform 2.1 released
  8. 250 partnerships announced
  9. Network of partner platforms released

Token Distribution

Total number of ACAD:   100,000,000

Distribution of Funds

Maximum number of tokens for purchase:   20,000,000 ACAD

Featured Educators

Howard Pinsky
IceFlowStudios
Hacksaw Academy
Coding Tutorial 360
Yes I’m A Designer

